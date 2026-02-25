Multibagger IPO: NSE SME-listed cybersecurity stock doubles allottees' money in five months

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd has managed to double investors' funds within five months since its listing on September 22, 2025. The stock has appreciated by 112% from its initial public offering price of ₹193.

However, today the Multibagger stock is trading lower, dropping more than 12% on the NSE SME amid discussions regarding the potential for AI to replace Managed Security Service Providers like TechD Cybersecurity. TechD Cybersecurity share price commenced today at ₹402.65 each on the NSE SME, reaching an intraday high of ₹410 per share, and an intraday low of ₹386 per share.

Sunny Vaghela, Founder & CEO of TechD Cybersecurity, expressed on LinkedIn today amidst the concerns over AI potentially replacing MSSPs that it won't take its place; instead, it will enhance their capabilities. He went on to explain that AI is streamlining tasks such as alert triage, correlation, and detection at unprecedented speeds.

According to him, this is beneficial because it handles the burdensome tasks. However, cybersecurity involves more than just processing data; it encompasses judgment, accountability, crisis leadership, and the trust of the board. Machines can identify threats, but humans make the decisions. Ultimately, leaders are responsible for the outcomes.

The true danger isn't AI; it’s becoming complacent, believes Vaghela.

"At TechDefence , AI is not a side experiment, it has become the core of our SOC and Vulnerability Management technologies for last few years. It is allowing us to scale faster, reduce cost per customer, improve margins, and elevate our teams into higher-value advisory roles.

We are not defending against disruption. We are engineering it.

TechD is an AI-augmented, human-led, outcome-driven cybersecurity company designed for the next decade of growth.

Here is the output of Claude for question “Will AI replace MSSPs like TechD Cybersecurity,” opined Sunny Vaghela on LinkedIn.

TechD Cybersecurity IPO details TechD Cybersecurity Ltd initiated its ₹38.99 crore IPO with an offer-for-sale of 20.2 lakh shares, which witnessed an oversubscription rate of approximately 718 times, indicating robust demand from investors. The offering was available from September 15–17, 2025, with a price range set between ₹183 and ₹193 per share and a minimum lot size of 600 shares.

The shares were listed on the NSE Emerge on September 22, 2025, at ₹366.70, reflecting a 90% increase over the IPO price. Located in Gujarat, the CERT-In empanelled cybersecurity company offers services such as MSSP, VAPT, SOC, compliance, and training.

For the financial year 2025, the company recorded a revenue of ₹30.23 crore and a net profit of ₹8.4 crore, while maintaining a debt-free position and backed by investor Vijay Kedia.

