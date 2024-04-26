Multibagger IPO: NSE SME stock doubles allottees' money in six months
Multibagger IPO listed on NSE SME Emerge platform at a whopping 40% premium in October 2023
Multibagger IPO: Investing in stocks is like investing in business and one should hold one's shareholding as long as one can after getting invested. A stock investor has to believe that money is not in the buying and selling of stocks but in the holding. So, one should hold the stock as long as one can and this rule implies on the primary market investors as well. An IPO investor should hold the stock till the fair price of the proposed shares of the company is achieved.
