Multibagger IPO: NSE SME stock doubles allottees' money within one month of listing
Multibagger IPO: NSE SME issue was launched on 15tgh September 2023 at a price band of ₹87 to ₹92 apiece
Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering of Cellecor Gadgets Limited was launched in September 2023 at a price band of ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share. Bidding for the IPO was open from 15th September 2023 to 20th september 2023. The public issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform. The NSE SME stock has a flat listing on 28th September 2023 as Cellecor Gadgets share price opened on NSE SME Emerge platform at ₹92 per equity share and ended at ₹96.60 apiece levels on the listing date. However, if an investor had stood by its conviction at the time of applying for the NSE SME IPO, its money would have grown more than 100 per cent within one month of share listing date.
