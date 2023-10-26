Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering of Cellecor Gadgets Limited was launched in September 2023 at a price band of ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share. Bidding for the IPO was open from 15th September 2023 to 20th september 2023. The public issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform. The NSE SME stock has a flat listing on 28th September 2023 as Cellecor Gadgets share price opened on NSE SME Emerge platform at ₹92 per equity share and ended at ₹96.60 apiece levels on the listing date. However, if an investor had stood by its conviction at the time of applying for the NSE SME IPO, its money would have grown more than 100 per cent within one month of share listing date.

During early morning deals on Dalal Street, stocks market sentiments continued to remain weak for sixth straight session, but this SME stock garnered bulls' interest and hit new life-time high of ₹201.95 per share, delivering around 120 per cent return to the lucky allottees, who still hold the stock despite flat listing. Interestingly, they have mustered this much of return within a month of this SME stock listing date.

₹ 1,10,400 turns to ₹ 2,42,340 in one month

As mentioned above, the NSE SME IPO was launched on 15th September 2023 at ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share price band. A bidder was able to apply for the book build issue in lots and one lot of the public issue comprised 1200 company shares. This means, minimum investment of an allottee in this SME stok would have been ₹1,10,400 ( ₹92 x 1200).

If an investor had remained invested in this SME stock till date after allotment of shares during share allocation process, its ₹92 stock would have become ₹201.95 apiece. This means absolute value of one's ₹1,10,400 invested in this NSE SME IPO would hav become ₹2,42,340 ( ₹201.95 x 1200).

