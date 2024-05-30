Multibagger IPO: Investing in stocks is like investing in a business; one should hold one's shareholding as long as one can after getting invested. A stock investor must believe that money is not in buying and selling stocks but in holding. So, one should hold the stock as long as one can; this rule also applies to the primary market investors. An IPO investor should have the stock till the fair price of the proposed shares of the company is achieved.

One needs to look at the E Factor Experiences share price history to understand how long holdings in an IPO can deliver. E Factor Experiences IPO was launched in September 2023 at a price band of ₹71 to ₹75 per equity share. The SME IPO was proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform, where it was listed on 9th October 2023. The book build issue had a dream debut on Dalal Street as the SME stock listed at ₹115, delivering a whopping 53.33 percent listing gain to the lucky allottees. The story didn't end here only as the SME stock remained the bulls' favourite and touched a lifetime high of ₹208 after a strong debut. However, the SME stock witnessed profit booking at higher levels. E Factor Experiences share price today is ₹162 apiece. This means the SME stock has doubled allottees' money in nearly seven months.

E Factor Experiences news

The company has declared its financial results for 2023-24. Since the company's public listing in October 2023, the first annual results were announced at the board meeting held in the National Capital Region of Delhi.

Here we list out the main highlights:

Turnover: The company's turnover surged from ₹113.9 crore in FY 2022-23 to an impressive ₹142.1 crore in FY 2023-24, marking a significant growth trajectory.

Profit Before Tax (PBT): E-Factor's PBT soared by over 100%, jumping from ₹9.27 crore to ₹20 crore, showcasing the company's robust financial health.

Profit After Tax (PAT): The PAT witnessed a staggering increase of nearly 116%, reaching ₹14.9 crore compared to ₹6.9 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting exceptional profitability.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): The EPS on the expanded equity is now ₹11.42, up from ₹7.18 in the previous financial year on the non-diluted equity, demonstrating substantial shareholder value.

The board expressed optimism about the company's prospects for the ongoing financial year 2024-25, forecasting an impressive top-line growth of 40% to 50%. This positive outlook is expected to solidify E-Factor's market position further and enhance shareholder value.

