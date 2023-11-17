Multibagger IPO: NSE SME stock Quicktouch Technologies turns ₹1.22 lakh to ₹4.12 lakh in six months
Multibagger IPO: NSE listed company has declared fund raise to the tune of over ₹215 crore via issiance of preferential shares
Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Quicktouch Technologies Limited is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian primary market has delivered in 2023. This NSE SME IPO was launched in April 2023 at a fixed price of ₹61 per equity share. Quicktouch Technologies Limited IPO listed on NSE SME Exchange platform on 2nd May 2023 at ₹92 apiece, deliering more than 50 per cent listing premium to the lucky allottees.
