Multibagger IPO: NSE SME stock turns ₹1.16 lakh to ₹8.17 lakh in 5 years2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
- Multibagger IPO: In October 2021, SME company declared stock split in 1:5 ratio along with bonus shares in the ratio of 3:4
Multibagger IPO: Tirupati Forge shares are one of those stocks, whose long term shareholders have not just gained from the stock price appreciation since its listing on NSE SME exchange on 2017. The SME stock was listed on the NSE SME exchange in October 2017. The SME stock had a decent listing at ₹34.80 against its issue price of ₹29, delivering 20 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. However, the SME stock didn't end here only. The SME company went on to announce bonus shares and stock split, which further benefited its long term previous investors.