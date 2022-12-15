Multibagger IPO: Tirupati Forge shares are one of those stocks, whose long term shareholders have not just gained from the stock price appreciation since its listing on NSE SME exchange on 2017. The SME stock was listed on the NSE SME exchange in October 2017. The SME stock had a decent listing at ₹34.80 against its issue price of ₹29, delivering 20 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. However, the SME stock didn't end here only. The SME company went on to announce bonus shares and stock split, which further benefited its long term previous investors.

Tirupati Forge IPO was launched in October 2017 and one lot comprised 4,000 shares of the company at an application price of ₹1.16 lakh. SO, minimum investment for an allottee in this SME IPO was ₹1.16 lakh and total number of shares credited in the demat account after finalisation of share allocation was 4,000 Tirupati Forge shares.

Bonus share, stock split announcement

After strong debut on NSE SME exchange, the SME-sized small-cap company announced stock split in 1:5 ratio in October 2021 whereas it declared bonus shares in 3:4 ratio in October 2021. So, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock after successful listing at 20 per cent premium, once shareholding in the company would have surged many folds.

Impact on shareholding of an IPO allottee

After 1:5 stock split, an allottees 4,000 shares would have surged to 20,000 (4,000 x 5). These 20,000 shares would have further gone up to 35,000 as the small-cap company announced three bonus shares for each four shareholding by its investors.

Impact on investment

As mentioned earlier, an applicant had to bid for Tirupati Forge IPO in lots and one lot comprised 4,000 shares and the minimum money required for that was ₹1.16 lakh ( ₹29 x 4,000). After stock split and bonus share issuance,, an allottees shareholding in the company would have gone to 35,000 without any further investment. Tirupati forge share price today is ₹23.35 apiece, which means absolute value of an allottees money would have gone up to ₹8,17,250 or ₹8.17 lakh today. This means, if an allottee had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, one's ₹1.16 lakh would have turned to ₹8.17 lakh today.

