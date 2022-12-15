Multibagger IPO: NSE SME stock turns 1.16 lakh to 8.17 lakh in 5 years

Impact on investment

As mentioned earlier, an applicant had to bid for Tirupati Forge IPO in lots and one lot comprised 4,000 shares and the minimum money required for that was ₹1.16 lakh ( ₹29 x 4,000). After stock split and bonus share issuance,, an allottees shareholding in the company would have gone to 35,000 without any further investment. Tirupati forge share price today is ₹23.35 apiece, which means absolute value of an allottees money would have gone up to ₹8,17,250 or ₹8.17 lakh today. This means, if an allottee had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, one's ₹1.16 lakh would have turned to ₹8.17 lakh today.