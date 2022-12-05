Multibagger IPO: Shares of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. This NSE SME stock has risen from around ₹75 apiece levels to ₹313.70 apiece levels in last one year, delivering more than 300 per cent return to its shareholders in this time horizon. However, this SME stock is one of the multibagger IPOs (initial public offerings) as well.

This NSE SME IPO was launched at a price band of ₹45 in March 2017 and Focus Lighting share price today is ₹313.70 apiece, which means the small-cap stock has delivered near 600 per cent in last six years.

Focus Lighting and Fixtures share price history

As mentioned above, Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd IPO was offered at a price band of ₹45 apiece. The public issue worth ₹4.05 crore listed on NSE SME exchange on 13th April 2017. The SME stock had a decent opening as it debuted at ₹54 apiece against its issue price of ₹45, delivering 20 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. If an allottee had remained invested in the SME scrip till date despite strong listing, one's ₹45 per share investment would have ascended to ₹313.70 apiece levels, delivering 600 percent appreciation to one's investment.

Impact on allottees' money

The SME IPO was offered at a price band of ₹45 whereas an applicant had to apply in lots where one lot of the public offer comprised 3000 stocks of the company. This means, an applicant had to apply for at least one lot, investing ₹1.35 lakh ( ₹45 x 30,000) in one lot. So, allottees' minimum investment would have been ₹1.35 lakh in the scrip. So, if an investor had remained invested in this multibagger stock despite strong debut on Dalal Street, one's ₹1.35 lakh would have turned to ₹9.45 lakh today ( ₹1.35 lakh would have ascended 7 times in these near six years).

Shares of Focus Lighting and Fixtures are available for trade on NSE and it ended on Friday with a trade volume of near ₹318 crore. It's trade volume on Friday was little over 30,000 whereas its last 20 days average volume was at 1,38,702. This means, NSE SME stocks' trade volume on Friday was much lower than its last 20 days average volume. Its 52-week high is 333.90 whereas its 52-week low is ₹71.25 apiece. Book value per share of this NSE SME stock is 34.54.

