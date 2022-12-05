Multibagger IPO: NSE SME stock turns ₹1.35 lakh to ₹9.45 lakh in 6 years2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 05:22 AM IST
- Multibagger IPO: NSE SME issue was launched in March 2017 at a fixed price of ₹45 per equity share
Multibagger IPO: Shares of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. This NSE SME stock has risen from around ₹75 apiece levels to ₹313.70 apiece levels in last one year, delivering more than 300 per cent return to its shareholders in this time horizon. However, this SME stock is one of the multibagger IPOs (initial public offerings) as well.