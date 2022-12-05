Multibagger IPO: NSE SME stock turns 1.35 lakh to 9.45 lakh in 6 years

Impact on allottees' money

The SME IPO was offered at a price band of ₹45 whereas an applicant had to apply in lots where one lot of the public offer comprised 3000 stocks of the company. This means, an applicant had to apply for at least one lot, investing ₹1.35 lakh ( ₹45 x 30,000) in one lot. So, allottees' minimum investment would have been ₹1.35 lakh in the scrip. So, if an investor had remained invested in this multibagger stock despite strong debut on Dalal Street, one's ₹1.35 lakh would have turned to ₹9.45 lakh today ( ₹1.35 lakh would have ascended 7 times in these near six years).