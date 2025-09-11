Multibagger IPO: NSE stock gives 300% returns to share allottees in two years; do you own?

Shares of SAR Televenture have provided their investors with a remarkable return, achieving a 300% increase within two years of their listing. Those who invested in the SAR Televenture IPO at the price of ₹55 for a lot size of 2,000 now have a total value of ₹4,22,000, resulting in a profit of ₹3,12,000.

SAR Televenture share price today opened at ₹209 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹211 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹206.10 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, SAR Televenture share price has successfully tested its key support zone near ₹190 and is showing a healthy bounce backed by volumes, indicating fresh buying interest. This rebound from a strong base adds credibility to the move, suggesting that the stock has room to climb higher in the near term.

“With momentum building, the immediate upside resistance lies around ₹240, which now looks well within reach if volumes continue to support the rally. Traders can track the ongoing momentum closely, while investors may view this recovery as a short-term opportunity towards the ₹240 resistance zone,” said Jain.

Significant Acquisition Recently, SAR Televenture announced that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with L&T Finance to acquire its 19.93% stake in Tikona Infinet Private for a total amount of ₹149.50 crore.

This acquisition will strengthen SAR Televenture's ownership in Tikona, reaffirming its long-term strategic goals and dedication to the broadband and digital infrastructure industry. According to the terms of the SPA and pending necessary regulatory approvals, ₹30.00 crore will be paid initially, with the remaining amount being settled through a share swap at the same valuation offered in the prior SPA with Tikona's majority shareholders.

This transaction sets the stage for Tikona's next growth phase under a more streamlined and unified ownership structure. It showcases the cooperative approach taken by all parties involved to achieve a stable and forward-looking result for the company.

SAR Televenture IPO On November 8, 2023, SAR Televenture made an impressive market debut, listing at a premium of 90.9% over its IPO price. The stock began trading at ₹105 compared to the issue price of ₹55 on the NSE SME platform.

The company raised ₹24.75 crore through the public offering. The price range for the offer, which was available for subscription from November 1 to November 3, was set at ₹52-55 per share.

The issue of SAR Televenture was subscribed 267 times, receiving bids for 86.38 crore shares against an offering of 32.28 lakh shares. Non-institutional investors subscribed 715 times, retail investors acquired 222 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIB) took up 77 times their allocated quotas.