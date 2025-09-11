Multibagger IPO: NSE stock gives 300% returns to share allottees in two years; do you own?

Shares of SAR Televenture have provided their investors with a remarkable return, achieving a 300% increase within two years of their listing. Those who invested in the SAR Televenture IPO at the price of ₹55 for a lot size of 2,000 now have a total value of ₹4,22,000, resulting in a profit of ₹3,12,000.
SAR Televenture share price today opened at ₹209 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹211 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹206.10 per share.
According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, SAR Televenture share price has successfully tested its key support zone near ₹190 and is showing a healthy bounce backed by volumes, indicating fresh buying interest. This rebound from a strong base adds credibility to the move, suggesting that the stock has room to climb higher in the near term.
“With momentum building, the immediate upside resistance lies around ₹240, which now looks well within reach if volumes continue to support the rally. Traders can track the ongoing momentum closely, while investors may view this recovery as a short-term opportunity towards the ₹240 resistance zone,” said Jain.
Recently, SAR Televenture announced that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with L&T Finance to acquire its 19.93% stake in Tikona Infinet Private for a total amount of ₹149.50 crore.
This acquisition will strengthen SAR Televenture's ownership in Tikona, reaffirming its long-term strategic goals and dedication to the broadband and digital infrastructure industry. According to the terms of the SPA and pending necessary regulatory approvals, ₹30.00 crore will be paid initially, with the remaining amount being settled through a share swap at the same valuation offered in the prior SPA with Tikona's majority shareholders.
This transaction sets the stage for Tikona's next growth phase under a more streamlined and unified ownership structure. It showcases the cooperative approach taken by all parties involved to achieve a stable and forward-looking result for the company.
On November 8, 2023, SAR Televenture made an impressive market debut, listing at a premium of 90.9% over its IPO price. The stock began trading at ₹105 compared to the issue price of ₹55 on the NSE SME platform.
The company raised ₹24.75 crore through the public offering. The price range for the offer, which was available for subscription from November 1 to November 3, was set at ₹52-55 per share.
The issue of SAR Televenture was subscribed 267 times, receiving bids for 86.38 crore shares against an offering of 32.28 lakh shares. Non-institutional investors subscribed 715 times, retail investors acquired 222 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIB) took up 77 times their allocated quotas.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.