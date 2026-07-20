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Multibagger IPO: Recently listed NSE SME stock doubles allottees' money

Teja Engineering Industries share price has delivered 6% gains in a week and 26.45% returns on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated20 Jul 2026, 11:43 AM IST
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Teja Engineering Industries share price made its stock market debut on 7 July, 2026 on NSE SME.
Teja Engineering Industries share price made its stock market debut on 7 July, 2026 on NSE SME.(Pixabay)
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Multibagger IPO: The newly listed NSE SME stock Teja Engineering Industries has doubled IPO allottees money. Teja Engineering share price made its stock market debut at 90% premium, listed at 418 on the NSE, over the IPO price of 220.

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Teja Engineering Industries share price has delivered 6% gains in a week and 26.45% returns on year-to-date (YTD) basis. On Monday, the SME stock is trading 3.31% lower at 555 apiece.

Teja Engineering Industries share price made its stock market debut on 7 July, 2026 on NSE SME.

Also Read | Teja Engineering shares hit upper circuit after a stellar 90% listing gain

Teja Engineering Industries IPO details

Teja Engineering Industries IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 16.98 lakh shares, raising 37.36 crore.

The NSE SME issue, priced at 220 per share, was open for subscription from June 30 to July 2 and received an overall subscription of 1.37 times.

The basis of allotment was finalised on July 3, while successful investors received the shares in their demat accounts on July 6.

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The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to acquire equipment and machinery, meet working capital requirements, and support general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2023, Teja Engineering Industries offers operation and maintenance services, including annual maintenance contracts, erection and commissioning, project execution, stainless-steel tubing installation, overhauling, decommissioning, and recommissioning.

It caters to the oil & gas, power, and energy sectors, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), CNG compressor packagers, and public sector enterprises engaged in gas distribution and energy infrastructure.

Also Read | Lohia Corp IPO: Price band set at ₹404-425 per share; check details

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations increased from 31.62 crore in FY24 to 55.22 crore in FY25. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, it reported revenue of 54.32 crore.

Its profit after tax also improved from 2.2 crore in FY24 to 4.02 crore in FY25. During the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the company posted a profit of 4 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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