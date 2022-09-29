Multibagger IPO: Share hits upper circuit on 13th straight session after listing

Multibagger stock: If an investor, who missed to get shares during allotment, had bought shares on listing date, its money would have doubled today
Multibagger IPO: BSE listed EP Biocomposites shares have become latest entrant in the list of multibagger stocks of Indian stock market in 2022. The BSE stock was listed on 13th September 2022 and it has hit upper circuit on all 13 sessions since its listing. On 13th September 2022, this BSE stock had closed at ₹168.25 apiece levels. If an investor, who missed to get company shares during IPO allotment, had bought this small-cap stock on its listing date, its money would have got doubled today as the stock has climbed to ₹346.95 apiece today in next 12 sessions, delivering around 105 per cent return in comparison to its close price on 13th September.
The public issue was offered in September 2022 at a fixed price band of ₹126 per equity share. The issue got listed on 13th September 2022 at ₹160.25 per share levels, giving 27 per cent listing premium to its allottees. If an allottee has remained invested in the stock till date, then for such allottees, this is a multibagger IPO as it has delivered around 175 per cent return to such IPO applicants. So, both EP Biocomposites IPO and EP Biocomposites share investors have got multibagger return from their respective investments.
Multibagger stock
Stock attracts FPI investment
Recently, EP Biocomposites shares hit the headline for attracting foreign portfolio investment (FPI) from Nav Capital VCC- Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund. The Singapore-based FPI 12,000 shares of the company shares of EP Biocomposites at ₹224.15 apiece. This means the FOPI bought shares in the small-cap stock worth ₹26,89,800 in the company. The global investor company bought the stake through a bulk deal that was executed on 21st September 2022.
Current market cap of this small-cap stock is ₹58 crore. After around two hours of trade session on Thursday, trade volume of the small-cap stock is around 2,000, which means the multibagger stock is a low float stock and it is suitable for high risk traders only. This stock is available for trade on BSE only and its book value per share is 14.88.
