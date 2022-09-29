Multibagger IPO: Share hits upper circuit on 13th straight session after listing

Multibagger IPO: BSE listed EP Biocomposites shares have become latest entrant in the list of multibagger stocks of Indian stock market in 2022. The BSE stock was listed on 13th September 2022 and it has hit upper circuit on all 13 sessions since its listing. On 13th September 2022, this BSE stock had closed at ₹168.25 apiece levels. If an investor, who missed to get company shares during IPO allotment, had bought this small-cap stock on its listing date, its money would have got doubled today as the stock has climbed to ₹346.95 apiece today in next 12 sessions, delivering around 105 per cent return in comparison to its close price on 13th September.

