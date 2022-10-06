Multibagger IPO: Singapore-based FPI raises stake in this small-cap company2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 09:01 AM IST
- Singapore-based FPI has bought 20,000 more shares of the BSE stock paying ₹297.55 per share
To reap benefit of recent profit booking in EP Biocomposites shares, Singapore-based FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investor) Nav Capital VCC- Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund has raised stake in this BSE listed company. As per the BSE bulk deal details available on the BSE website, the Singapore-based global investor has bought 20,000 shares of EP Biocomposites on 4th October 2022 paying ₹297.55 apiece. This means, the small-cap stock has received FII investment worth ₹59,51,000 under the bulk deal.