To reap benefit of recent profit booking in EP Biocomposites shares, Singapore-based FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investor) Nav Capital VCC- Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund has raised stake in this BSE listed company. As per the BSE bulk deal details available on the BSE website, the Singapore-based global investor has bought 20,000 shares of EP Biocomposites on 4th October 2022 paying ₹297.55 apiece. This means, the small-cap stock has received FII investment worth ₹59,51,000 under the bulk deal.

Within a fortnight, this is for the second time when Singapore-based FPI has bought stake in this small-cap BSE listed company. On 21st September 2022, Nav Capital VCC- Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund had bought 12,000 EP Biocomposites shares paying ₹2224.15 apiece. This means, the FII has already invested ₹26,89,800 in this BSE listed stock. So, within a fortnight, EP Biocomposites has attracted FII investment to the tune of ₹86,40,800. Such FII investment in the stock has significance as market cap of this small-cap stock is ₹50 crore only.

EP Biocomposites share price history

EP Biocomposites Ltd is a newly listed BSE SME stock that listed on BSE on 13th September 2022. The public issue was offered at a fixed price of ₹126 per equity share. The small-cap BSE stock listed at a premium of 27 per cent on 13th September 2022 and went on to hit upper circuit as well. After strong debut on BSE, the small-cap stock continued to hit upper circuit on all trade sessions till 29th September 2022. From 30th September 2022, rally in EP Composites shares took a pause that probably prompted the Singapore-based FPI and some other investors to look at this bargain buying opportunity.

EP Biocomposites shares ended on Tuesday with a market cap of ₹50 crore. Its trade volume on Tuesday was 1.37 lakh and its book value per share is 14.88.Its 52-week high is ₹364.25 apiece.