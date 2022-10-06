Multibagger IPO: Singapore-based FPI raises stake in this small-cap company

EP Biocomposites share price history

EP Biocomposites Ltd is a newly listed BSE SME stock that listed on BSE on 13th September 2022. The public issue was offered at a fixed price of ₹126 per equity share. The small-cap BSE stock listed at a premium of 27 per cent on 13th September 2022 and went on to hit upper circuit as well. After strong debut on BSE, the small-cap stock continued to hit upper circuit on all trade sessions till 29th September 2022. From 30th September 2022, rally in EP Composites shares took a pause that probably prompted the Singapore-based FPI and some other investors to look at this bargain buying opportunity.