Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger IPO: Singapore-based FPI raises stake in this small-cap company

Multibagger IPO: Singapore-based FPI raises stake in this small-cap company

Within a fortnight, this FPI has invested in this small-cap stock to the tune of 86,40,800.
1 min read . 09:01 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Singapore-based FPI has bought 20,000 more shares of the BSE stock paying 297.55 per share

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

To reap benefit of recent profit booking in EP Biocomposites shares, Singapore-based FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investor) Nav Capital VCC- Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund has raised stake in this BSE listed company. As per the BSE bulk deal details available on the BSE website, the Singapore-based global investor has bought 20,000 shares of EP Biocomposites on 4th October 2022 paying 297.55 apiece. This means, the small-cap stock has received FII investment worth 59,51,000 under the bulk deal.

Within a fortnight, this is for the second time when Singapore-based FPI has bought stake in this small-cap BSE listed company. On 21st September 2022, Nav Capital VCC- Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund had bought 12,000 EP Biocomposites shares paying 2224.15 apiece. This means, the FII has already invested 26,89,800 in this BSE listed stock. So, within a fortnight, EP Biocomposites has attracted FII investment to the tune of 86,40,800. Such FII investment in the stock has significance as market cap of this small-cap stock is 50 crore only.

EP Biocomposites share price history

EP Biocomposites Ltd is a newly listed BSE SME stock that listed on BSE on 13th September 2022. The public issue was offered at a fixed price of 126 per equity share. The small-cap BSE stock listed at a premium of 27 per cent on 13th September 2022 and went on to hit upper circuit as well. After strong debut on BSE, the small-cap stock continued to hit upper circuit on all trade sessions till 29th September 2022. From 30th September 2022, rally in EP Composites shares took a pause that probably prompted the Singapore-based FPI and some other investors to look at this bargain buying opportunity.

EP Biocomposites share price history

EP Biocomposites shares ended on Tuesday with a market cap of 50 crore. Its trade volume on Tuesday was 1.37 lakh and its book value per share is 14.88.Its 52-week high is 364.25 apiece.

