Multibagger IPO: Small-cap SME stock gives 116% return in three months

Kataria Industries, listed on the NSE SME platform, has delivered impressive gains, becoming a multibagger within three months. The company's 54.58 crore IPO was subscribed 393.87 times.

Pranati Deva
Published24 Oct 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Multibagger IPO: Small-cap SME stock Kataria Industries gives 116% return in three months
Multibagger IPO: Small-cap SME stock Kataria Industries gives 116% return in three months

Kataria Industries, listed on the NSE SME platform, has delivered remarkable returns to its investors as it has become a multibagger stock just three months after its market debut.

The stock, which was listed at a significant 90 per cent premium in July 2024, has soared 116 per cent to reach 207.20 (previous close) from its IPO price of 96. In addition, from its listing price of 182, the stock has appreciated by approximately 14 per cent.

Shortly after its listing, Kataria achieved a record high of 247 in August 2024. However, it has since experienced a decline of around 16 per cent from that peak. Notably, the stock also reached its 52-week low of 167.65 during the same month.

Also Read | Small-cap FMCG stock GRM Overseas jumps 5% after announcing JV

IPO Performance and Subscription Details

Kataria Industries' SME IPO, valued at 54.58 crore, opened for public subscription from July 16 to 19, 2024, and made its debut on the NSE SME platform on July 24, 2024. The price band for the issue was set between 91 and 96 per share.

The IPO received an overwhelming response, with subscriptions reaching 393.87 times the offered size within the three-day bidding window. Investors placed bids for 148.86 crore shares, compared to 37.79 lakh shares that were on offer. The retail investor category was subscribed 274.61 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) segment was subscribed 970.17 times. Institutional interest was also solid, with the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category subscribed 171.04 times.

The minimum lot size for an application was 1200 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was 1,15,200, while high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) needed to apply for at least two lots, amounting to 2,30,400 for 2,400 shares.

Also Read | Multibagger penny stock jumps 10% after strong Q2 results. Do you own it?

The company planned to use the money raised from the issue towards several key objectives, including capital expenditure for the purchase of plant and machinery, repayment of existing debt, and addressing general corporate purposes.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd was the book-running lead manager of the Kataria Industries IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd was the registrar to the issue. The market maker for Kataria Industries IPO was MnM Stock Broking.

About Kataria Industries

Established in 2004, Kataria Industries Limited specialises in the production and supply of low relaxation pre-stressed concrete (LRPC) strands, steel wires, post-tensioning anchorage systems, HDPE single-wall corrugated sheathing ducts, couplers, and aluminium conductors. Their diverse product lineup serves sectors such as infrastructure, roads, bridges, metros, railways, high-rise buildings, atomic reactors, LNG tanks, and power transmission and distribution lines.

Between March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024, the company saw a revenue growth of 2.26% and a notable 28.83% rise in profit after tax (PAT).

Also Read | Penny stock below Re 1 jumps 4% as firm seeks shareholders’ nod for fundraising

Recent Development

Kataria Industries is set to acquire the Wire Division of Ratlam Wires Private Limited through a slump sale agreement. The Wire Division operates in the steel wire industry, similar to Kataria’s business but focuses on different segments like automobile, railway, and infrastructure. This acquisition will increase Kataria's steel wire production capacity by 30,000 MT annually.

Historically, Kataria has catered to the infrastructure sector, supplying LRPC strands and steel wire products for high-rise buildings, metro projects, and bridges. With the acquisition, Kataria will broaden its presence by entering the automobile and railway sectors, significantly expanding its market reach. This strategic move allows Kataria to diversify its product portfolio to include spring steel wires, PC wires, and both galvanized and ungalvanized wires. This diversification will strengthen Kataria's competitive position across various sectors such as power, infrastructure, and railways.

The total acquisition cost is set at 306 million, compared to the Net Asset Value of 302.70 million, based on unaudited financials from October 21, 2024. The payment will be made in stages, with an initial 80 million paid at the signing of the agreement, an additional 80 million within 15 days, and the balance due within 30 days.

Also Read | Dolly Khanna pares stake in THIS multibagger stock. Shares hit 5% lower circuit

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger IPO: Small-cap SME stock gives 116% return in three months

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.20
01:21 PM | 24 OCT 2024
0.4 (0.27%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

323.00
01:21 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-0.1 (-0.03%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.30
01:21 PM | 24 OCT 2024
2.65 (0.99%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

124.70
01:21 PM | 24 OCT 2024
1.1 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Aster DM Healthcare share price

441.50
01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
39.2 (9.74%)

Coforge share price

7,729.50
01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
171.05 (2.26%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,573.05
12:35 PM | 24 OCT 2024
0.7 (0.03%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,253.10
01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-146.3 (-2.29%)
More from 52 Week High

VIP Industries share price

473.85
01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-35.15 (-6.91%)

Hindustan Unilever share price

2,486.85
01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-171.15 (-6.44%)

Escorts Kubota share price

3,482.00
01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-220.65 (-5.96%)

Schaeffler India share price

3,654.00
01:09 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-223.9 (-5.77%)
More from Top Losers

Aster DM Healthcare share price

441.50
01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
39.2 (9.74%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,855.90
01:10 PM | 24 OCT 2024
163.2 (6.06%)

Syngene International share price

883.45
01:09 PM | 24 OCT 2024
47.3 (5.66%)

One 97 Communications share price

780.40
01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
35.4 (4.75%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,095.00450.00
    Chennai
    80,101.00450.00
    Delhi
    80,253.00450.00
    Kolkata
    80,105.00450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.