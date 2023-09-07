Multibagger IPO: SME stock Bondada Engineering doubles allottees' money within one week of listing1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Multibagger IPO: BSE SME IPO was launched at ₹75 per equity share in August 2023 and it listed at ₹142.50 apiece on 30th August 2023
Multibagger IPO: Bondada Engineering share price listed on BSE SME exchange on 30th August 2023 at ₹142.50 apiece levels, delivering a whopping 90 per cent premium to the lucky allottees. However, the SME stock didn't end here only. It extended its gains further and went on to hit intraday high of ₹149.62 apiece on the listing date, but missed to double allottees' money by a whisker as the fixed issue was offered at ₹75 per equity share. But, Bondada Engineering share price today climbed to a new peak of ₹185.95 apiece, entering the list if multibagger SME IPOs in 2023. In fact the SME IPO doubled allottees' money within a week of its listing on BSE SME exchange.
