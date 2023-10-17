Multibagger IPO: SME stock Bondada Engineering turns ₹1.2 lakh to ₹4.2 lakh in two months
Multibagger IPO was launched in August 2023 at a fixed price of ₹75 apiece and one lot of the SME issue comprised 1600 company shares
Multibagger IPO: Investing in initial public offerings (IPOs) is like investing in business. Hence, if an investor is conviced about the business model and sutained returns of the company, then one should hold the stock as long as one can, proided he or she get the share allotted during allotment process. This would not only help the allottee to reap listing gains but further benefit on post-listing gains. Interestingly, his return will be counted from the listing price that would help him grow his money many-folds in quick time.
