Multibagger IPO: Investing in initial public offerings (IPOs) is like investing in business. Hence, if an investor is conviced about the business model and sutained returns of the company, then one should hold the stock as long as one can, proided he or she get the share allotted during allotment process. This would not only help the allottee to reap listing gains but further benefit on post-listing gains. Interestingly, his return will be counted from the listing price that would help him grow his money many-folds in quick time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To understand how an allottee's money grows at a faster rate after listing, a stock market investor needs to look at the journey of Bondada Engineering shares from primary to secondary market. Bondada Engineering IPO was launched in August 2023 at a price band of ₹75 per equity share. The issue listed on BSE SME platform on 30th August 2023 at a premium of 90 per cent. However, if an allottee had remained invested in the SME stock despite whopping return given by the SME stock on share listing date, it would have earned much more today.

Bondada Engineering share price has been ascending since listing and today it hit a new high of ₹268.30 apiece on BSE, delivering to the tune of 250 epr cent return to the allotees who remained invested in the stock till date.

Bondada Engineering share price history As mentioned above, Bondada Engineering IPO was launched at ₹75 apiece and it has remained a money making stock for its invstors since it forayed from primary to secondary market. It listed at ₹142.50 apiece on BSE SME platform on 30th August 2023. However, it continued to ascend further upside after strong debut on dalal Street. In less than two months of its listing, Bondada Engineering share price has ascended from 142.50 to ₹268.30 apiece levels, registering around 90 per cent rise after drem debut on Dalal Street.

₹ 1.20 lakh turns to ₹ 4.20 lakh The SME IPO was launched at ₹75 per share and a bidder was able to apply in lots. One lot of the SME IPO comprised 1600 company shares, which means minimum amount invested by an allottee in this SME issue was ₹1.20 lakh ( ₹75 x 1600). After listing, the stock has risen over 250 per cent, this means if an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock despite strong listing, its ₹1.20 lakh would have turned to ₹4.20 lakh today.

