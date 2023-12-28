Multibagger IPO: SME stock doubles allottees money in one moth of listing

Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of ROX Hi-Tech Limited was launched in first fortnight of November 2023. The public issue opened for bidding on 7th November 2023 and bidding for the SME IPO closed on 9th November 2023. The book build issue was offered at a price band of ₹80 to ₹83 per equity share and it was proposed for listing on NSE SME platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid overcrowded primary market, ROX Hi-Tech IPO listed on 16th November 2023 at ₹135 apiece levels, delivering a whopping premium of over 62 per cent against the upper price band of ₹83 per equity share. However, the SME stock didn't end after listing at robust premium.

ROX Hi-Tech share price continue to surge after strong debut on Dalal Street and went on to touch record high of ₹208 per share levels, delivering IPO allottees to the tune of 150 per cent return on their money within one month of share listing. Currently, ROX Hi-Tech share price is around ₹165, which is almost double of its issue price of ₹880 to ₹83 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, ROX Hi-Tech IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has delivered in the year 2023. However, the SME IPO doubled allottees' money in near one moth of its listing, which is quite amazing. However, this could have become possible only when an allotte had remained invested in the stock despite strong listing gains.

Absolute impact on investment A bidder was able to apply for the ROX Hi-Tech IPO in lots and one lot of the public issue comprised 1600 company shares. This means a bidder required minimum ₹1,32,800 amount to apply for the public issue. As it is current almost double of its issue price, this means, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock till date, the absolute value of one's money would have turned to ₹2,65,600.

