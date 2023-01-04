Multibagger IPO: SME stock gives 1600% return to allottees in 7 years2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd was launched in February 2016 at a price band of ₹50 per equity share. The public issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the initial offer got listed on the proposed exchange on 25th February 2016. Hi-Tech Pipes share price today is ₹858.55 apiece, which means the SME stock has risen to the tune of more than 1600 per cent in these near 7 years of its listing.
