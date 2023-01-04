Multibagger IPO: SME stock gives 1600% return to allottees in 7 years

Hi-Tech Pipes share price history

Hi-Tech Pipes shares have remained under base building mode for the last one month losing near 1 per cent in this time. However, in last six months, Hi-Tech Pipes share price has appreciated from around ₹455 to ₹858 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 90 per cent return to its positional investors. In last one year, this small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹1,050 crore has risen around 55 per cent. It is one of those stocks on Dalal Street that has appreciated strongly in post-Covid rally. In last three years, this small-cap multibagger stock has ascended from ₹70 to ₹858 apiece levels, delivering around 1125 per cent return to the bottom finishers.