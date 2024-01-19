Multibagger IPO: SME stock gives 200% return to allottees in four months
Multibagger IPO: The NSE SME issue was launched in September 2023 at a price band of ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share
Multibagger IPO: The investment strategy for an initial public offering (IPO) should not be much different from the stock market's investment strategy because investing in an IPO is like investing in a stock. So, one should try and hold the stock after share allocation as long as one can. This enables an investor to get a compounding benefit as one gets income on the income earned on one's investment amount.
