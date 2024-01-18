Multibagger IPO: SME stock gives 350% return to allottees in 15 months. ₹1.14 lakh turns to ₹5.52 lakh
Multibagger IPO: The NSE SME issue was offered at a price band of ₹91 to ₹95 per equity share in October 2022
Multibagger IPO: Investing in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) is like investing in a business. Like investing in stocks, one needs to scan the financials of the company offering its shares in the primary market. Like intraday stock market traders, a good number of primary market investors invest in an IPO and exit immediately booking listing premiums. However, a smart investor is advised to maintain the same 'buy, hold, and forget' while investing in an IPO as well.
