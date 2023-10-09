Multibagger IPO: SME stock turns ₹1.20 lakh to ₹21.93 lakh in six years. Do you own?
Multibagger IPO: SME stock has recently bagger order worth ₹600 crore for over the period of 18 months
Multibagger IPO: Despite weakness in stock market sentiments, IFL Enterprises share price has been in uptrend since early morning sesion. The small-cap stock opened today with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹16 apiece on BSE, logging around 11 per cent rise within few hours of stock market's opening bell. while climbing to its intraday high of ₹16 apiece on BSE, the small-cap stock inch close to its life-time high of ₹18.99 apiece. However, this is not the first time when this BSE SME stock has outperformed key ben chmark indices. The small-cap stock has been giving stellar return to its shareholders since its lisiting on BSE SME exchange in March 2017.
