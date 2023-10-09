Multibagger IPO: Despite weakness in stock market sentiments, IFL Enterprises share price has been in uptrend since early morning sesion. The small-cap stock opened today with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹16 apiece on BSE, logging around 11 per cent rise within few hours of stock market's opening bell. while climbing to its intraday high of ₹16 apiece on BSE, the small-cap stock inch close to its life-time high of ₹18.99 apiece. However, this is not the first time when this BSE SME stock has outperformed key ben chmark indices. The small-cap stock has been giving stellar return to its shareholders since its lisiting on BSE SME exchange in March 2017. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IIFL Enterprises IPO details Looking at the history of IFL Enterprises shares, the SME stock was launched in primary market in March 2017 at a fixed price of ₹20 per share. The SME stock listed at a discounted price of ₹19.80 apiece on BSE SME exchange. However, those who remained with their conviction and stayed invested in the scrip despite discounted listing, they have received rave rewards from the SME share. After listing in March 2017, the stock has declared bonus shares twice and stock split once.

IFL Enterprises bonus share history As mentioned above, after listing on BSE SME exchange, this small-cap stock declared bonus shares on two occasions. It traded ex-bonus on 21st September 202 for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. Later on, it once again declared bonus shares in 1:4 ratio. For finding eligible shareholders for 1:4 bonus shares, the stock traded ex-bonus on 21st April 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IFL Enterprises stock split history As per the information available on BSE website, the small-cap stock traded ex-split on 21st April 2023 for stock subdivision in 1:10 history.

Bonus shares, stock split effect The SME IPO was launched in March 2017 at a price of ₹20 per share. A bidder was able to apply for the SME IPO in lots as one lot of the public issue comprised 6,000 company shares. After 1:1 bonus shares, this shareholding of a lucky allottee turned to ₹12,000 (6,000 x 2). Later on, the stock turned ex-bonus for issuance of 1:4 bonus shares, which means these 12,000 shares turned to 15,000. Again the stock traded ex-split for 1:10 stock subdivision. Hence, after stock split, these 15,000 shares turned to 1,50,000 shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, if an allottee had remained invested in thise BSE SME stock till date despite discounted listing, its allotted 6,000 shares would have surged to 1,50,000.

₹ 1.20 lakh turns to ₹ 21.93 lakh As this multibagger IPO was offered at ₹20 per share and one lot of the issue comprised 6,000 company shares, total investment of an allotte would have been minimum ₹1.20 lakh ( ₹20 x 6,000). IFL Enterprises share price today is ₹14.62 apiece, which means absolute value of one's money would have been ₹21.93 lakh today if the allottee had remained invested in this SME stock till date since its launch in primary market, its ₹1.20 lakh would have turned to ₹21.93 lakh today ( ₹14.62 x ₹1,50,000).

IFL Enterprises news The small-cap company recently announced the acquisition of a substantial order valued at a staggering ₹73 crore from an international client. This monumental achievement serves as a testament to IFL Enterprises' unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch products and services. It has informed that it has received an order worth ₹600 crore over the period of next 18 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

