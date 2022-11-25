Multibagger IPO: SME stock in focus as share trades ex-split today in 1:2 ratio2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 09:05 AM IST
- Dev IT board has fixed record date for stock split on 25th November 2022
Multibagger IPO: Dev Information Technology shares are one of the stocks on Dalal Street that has given strong upside movement in year-to-date (YTD) time. In 2022, this SME stock has surged from around ₹133 to ₹237 apiece levels, logging near 75 per cent rise in this time. However, the small-cap stock will be one of the stocks in focus today as it is going to trade ex-split today. The board of directors of the company has fixed 25th November 2022 as record date for stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio.