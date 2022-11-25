Multibagger IPO: SME stock in focus as share trades ex-split today in 1:2 ratio

Dev IT share price history

The initial public offering (IPO) of Dev Information Technology or Dev IT was launched in March 2017 at a fixed price band of ₹42 per equity share. So, Dev IT is one of the one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian market has produced in recent year. Its one lot consisted 3000 Dev IT shares. So, a bidder needed at least ₹1.26 lakh to apply for the IPO. Dev IT shares had a decent listing as it listed on NSE SME exchange at ₹50.40 apiece levels, delivering 20 per cent listing premium to the lucky allottees. Comparing Dev IT share price today with its IPO price band, the stock is quoting 465 per cent higher from its issue price. This means, if an allottee had remained invested in this stock till date after share allotment, its ₹1.26 lakh would have turned to ₹7.125 lakh today.