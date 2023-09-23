Multibagger IPO: SME stock Krishca Strapping Solutions gives 325% return to allottees in four months2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Multibagger IPO was launched in May 2023 at price band ₹51 to ₹54 and it listed at ₹118.80 apiece, delivering 120% listing gain to the lucky allottees
Multibagger IPO: Ace American investor Charlie Munger believes that money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. The Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway is of the opinion that investing in stocks is like investing in business and one should try and hold a stock as long as one can. This helps an investor to get compounding benefit as it enjoys return on the earnings it has got durin the investment period. In fact, this rule implies on IPOs as well.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started