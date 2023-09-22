Multibagger IPO: SME stock Nirman Agri Genetics doubles allottees' meony in six months1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Multibagger IPO: SME stock was offered at a fixed price of ₹99 apiece in March 2023
Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Nirman Agri Genetics Limited is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has delivered this year. The public issue listed on NSE SME Emerge in March 2023 and within six months of its listing, it has doubled investment of those allottees, which remained invested in the scrip till date.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started