Multibagger IPO: SME stock Nirman Agri Genetics gives 125% return to allottees in six months

 Asit Manohar

Multibagger IPO: SME IPO was offered at a fixed price of ₹99 per equity share in March 2023

Multibagger stock: The SME share has risen to the tune of ₹225 apiece levels on NSE after listing at ₹102 per share levels, delivering near 3% premium to the lucky allottees. (iStock)Premium
Multibagger stock: The SME share has risen to the tune of 225 apiece levels on NSE after listing at 102 per share levels, delivering near 3% premium to the lucky allottees. (iStock)

Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) Nirman Agri Genetics is one of the multibagger public issues that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. This NSE SME issue was launched in March 2023 at a fixed price of 99 per equity share. The SME stock listed on NSE SME Emerge platform on 28th March 2023 at a normal premium of 3 per equity share. However, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME share with its conviction it had developed after scanning is financials during primary market stage, its money would have appreciated to the tune of 125 per cent today because the SME stock is currently quoting around 225 apiece on NSE.

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO details

As mentioned above, Nirman Agri Genetics IPO was launched in March 2023 at a fixed price of 99 per equity share. A bidder was allowed to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comparised 1200 company shares. So, minimum investment of an allottee comes at 1,18,800 ( 99 x 1200). The public issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform.

The SME stock listed on NSE on 28th March 2023 at 102, delivering around 3 per cent premium to the lucky allottees. However, Nirman Agri Genetics share price witnessed huge buying interest after par listing. Nirman Agri Genetics share price today is around 225 per share. This means, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock despite par listing, its invested amount would have surged more than 125 per cent.

Rushil Decor rights issue: Share hits 20% upper circuit after fund raise move

1,18,800 turns to 3.90 lakh in six months

So, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock despite par listing on NSE SME Emerge platorm, its 1,18,800 would have surged to 3.90 lakh today [ 1,18,800 x (225/99)].

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST
