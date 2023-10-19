Multibagger IPO: SME stock Nirman Agri Genetics gives 125% return to allottees in six months
Multibagger IPO: SME IPO was offered at a fixed price of ₹99 per equity share in March 2023
Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) Nirman Agri Genetics is one of the multibagger public issues that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. This NSE SME issue was launched in March 2023 at a fixed price of ₹99 per equity share. The SME stock listed on NSE SME Emerge platform on 28th March 2023 at a normal premium of ₹3 per equity share. However, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME share with its conviction it had developed after scanning is financials during primary market stage, its money would have appreciated to the tune of 125 per cent today because the SME stock is currently quoting around ₹225 apiece on NSE.
