Multibagger SME stock rallies to hit record high on order win, up over 310% in 6 months1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 11:57 AM IST
- Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works shares surged up to 11% to hit a record high of ₹1,129 apiece
Shares of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) surged up to 11% to hit a record high of ₹1,129 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals after the company informed that it has received an additional work order from Dredging Corporation of India.
