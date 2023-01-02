Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works IPO was an SME IPO of 2,736,000 equity shares, which was opened from March 9, 2021 till March 12, 2021. The issue was priced at ₹37 per share. The stock has given multibagger return of more than 2880 since its listing in March 2021, whereas it has rallied over 310% in the last six months.

