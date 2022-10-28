Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger IPO: SME stock rise 450% from its lows in 3 years. Do you own?

Multibagger IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Avro India Ltd is one of those public issues that has delivered whopping return to its long term investors after its listing on the SME exchange. The public issue was launched under the nomenclature of Avon Moldplast Ltd, which later on changed to Avro India Ltd, however its BSE scrip number remained same as 543512. The public issue was launched at an issue price of 51 per share in July 2018. The public issue had a par listing but in near 4 years, it has delivered whopping 150 per cent return to its long term shareholders.

Avro India share price history

As mentioned above, the SME stock was launched for stock market investors in July 2018 and it listed on the NSE SME exchange in July 2018. The SME stock has a par listing as it opened at 52 per share levels and closed at 51.65 apiece levels after making a low of 49.50 per share on the listing date. So, the SME stock didn't had a dream debut on Dalal Street, however, the stock has managed a dream run afterwards surging to its record high of 136.95 apiece levels in recent sessions. Thus, if an investor had remained invested till date in this NSE SME stock after its par listing, one's money would have grown more than 2.50 times.

The NSE SME stock continued to remain weak and went on to go to the tune of near 25.80 per share levels in May 2019. So, the stock was available at a discounted price of near 50 per cent from its issue price. So, if an investor had invested in this NSE SME stock at these levels, one's money would have grown to the tune of more than 450 per cent in last three years. However, if an investor had remained patient even without doing any averaging in the SME scrip, its money today would have grown to more than 150 per cent. So, this SME stock is a glaring example of the stock market investing rule that 'money is not in buying and selling of stock but in hold.'

MINT PREMIUM See All

The stock was offered by its promoters as Avon Moldplast Limited IPO for listing on NSE SME Exchange. The issue was as fixed price offer at 51 per share. The IPO was launched in July 2018 but it was renamed ag Avro India in April 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout