Multibagger IPO: SME stock rise 450% from its lows in 3 years. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM IST
- Multibagger IPO was launched at ₹51 apiece and the SME stock is currently quoting near ₹121
Multibagger IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Avro India Ltd is one of those public issues that has delivered whopping return to its long term investors after its listing on the SME exchange. The public issue was launched under the nomenclature of Avon Moldplast Ltd, which later on changed to Avro India Ltd, however its BSE scrip number remained same as 543512. The public issue was launched at an issue price of ₹51 per share in July 2018. The public issue had a par listing but in near 4 years, it has delivered whopping 150 per cent return to its long term shareholders.