Multibagger IPO: SME stock triples allottees' money in one year. Do you own?

Multibagger SME stock Sacheerome has given exceptional returns to its investors in recent times. The scrip, which was listed on the bourses in June last year, has soared multiplies over 3 times from its IPO price.

Sacheerome Limited shares debuted on the NSE SME platform at a listing price of ₹153 per share, marking a 50% premium over the initial public offering (IPO) issue price of ₹102 on 16 June 2025.

Currently at ₹325.15, it has soared 218% from its IPO price. Meanwhile, it has jumped 112% from its listing price. However, it has been under pressure recently, down 7% in 1 month and 11% in 3 months.

Strong FY26 Performance Sacheerome Limited reported strong financial performance for FY26, driven by operational efficiencies, improved product mix and healthy customer demand across FMCG, personal care, home care and food & beverage segments.

The company’s total income for FY26 rose nearly 44% YoY to ₹156.29 crore from ₹108.58 crore, while EBITDA jumped 73% to ₹40.66 crore. Net profit surged almost 78% YoY to ₹28.44 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding 441 basis points to 26.02%. EPS increased 37% to ₹13.43. In H2 FY26, revenue climbed 35.57% to ₹78.06 crore, while net profit rose 51.19% to ₹13.50 crore.

Mr. Manoj Arora, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “FY26 has been an exceptional year for Sacheerome marked by strong growth across revenue, profitability, and operational performance. Our ability to deliver superior margin expansion alongside robust revenue growth reflects the strength of our business model, product portfolio, and execution capabilities.”

The company said domestic sales contributed around 94% of FY26 revenue, while exports accounted for nearly 6%. The fragrance segment contributed about 94% of total revenue during the year, with the flavour business contributing the remaining 6%.

Sacheerome IPO Details Sacheerome Limited IPO was a book-built issue worth ₹61.62 crore. The issue had entirely comprised a fresh issue of around 0.60 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹61.62 crore. The SME IPO had witnessed a massive subscription of 218.15 times during the three-day bidding period.

The bidding for the Sacheerome IPO had opened on June 9, 2025 and closed on June 11, 2025. The basis of allotment had been finalised on June 12, 2025, while the company’s shares had got listed on the NSE SME platform on June 16, 2025.

The IPO price had been fixed at ₹102 per share. The minimum lot size for application had been 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1,22,400 for retail investors based on the upper price band.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. had acted as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. had served as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. had been appointed as the market maker for the IPO.

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The company had proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards setting up a new manufacturing facility at 1459B, Sector-32, YEIDA, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh-203209, along with funding general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in June 1992, Sacheerome Limited had operated as a creative company engaged in the designing and manufacturing of fragrances and flavours. The company had offered a diversified product portfolio including cosmetic fragrances, industrial fragrances, perfumes, food additives and flavouring essences. Sacheerome had operated in the B2B FMCG segment, catering to leading companies in India as well as international markets.

Its fragrances had been used across multiple categories including personal care, body care, hair care, fabric care, home care, baby care, fine fragrances, air care, pet care, men’s grooming and hygiene & wellness products.