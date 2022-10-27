Multibagger IPO: Stock hits life-time high after giving 120% return in 6-month2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 11:44 AM IST
- Multibagger IPO was offered at a price band of ₹310 to ₹326 apiece in May 2022
Multibagger stock: Shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. However, the stock was listed on BSE and NSE in May 2022 that means it is one of the multibagger IPOs (Initial Public Offers) as well. The multibagger stock has been in uptrend since mid July and it has hit fresh high today in early morning deals. Within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today, Venus Pipes & Tubes share price hit new life-time high of ₹774.85 on NSE and ₹774.75 on BSE, logging intraday high of around 2.50 per cent on Thursday morning session.