Multibagger stock: Shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. However, the stock was listed on BSE and NSE in May 2022 that means it is one of the multibagger IPOs (Initial Public Offers) as well. The multibagger stock has been in uptrend since mid July and it has hit fresh high today in early morning deals. Within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today , Venus Pipes & Tubes share price hit new life-time high of ₹774.85 on NSE and ₹774.75 on BSE, logging intraday high of around 2.50 per cent on Thursday morning session.

Venus Pipes share price history

Venus Pipes shares were listed on BSE and NSE on 24th May 2022. The stock has been in uptrend after its listing. In last one month, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹575 to near ₹775 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 35 per cent rise in this period. However, in near 6 months since its listing, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹355 to ₹775 apiece levels, delivering around 120 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.

Multibagger IPO

As mentioned above, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has delivered in 2022. The public issue worth ₹165.42 crore was launched in May 2022 at an issue price of ₹310 to ₹326. The public issue had a par listing as the stock opened on BSE at ₹335 apiece whereas it listed on NSE at ₹337.50 apiece. However, the multibagger ascended after listing and closed at ₹351.75 on BSE and at ₹354.35 on NSE on its listing date. Its opening price on BSE and NSE was its intraday low on both exchanges on its listing date.

Current market cap of this small-cap stock is ₹1560 crore and its current trade volume on NSE is over 1.05 lakh at around 11:30 AM. The stock today surged to life--time high of fresh 52-week high of ₹774.75 on BSE whereas its 52-week low on BSE is ₹321.10 apiece.