Multibagger IPO: Stock hits life-time high after giving 120% return in 6-month

Multibagger IPO

As mentioned above, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has delivered in 2022. The public issue worth ₹165.42 crore was launched in May 2022 at an issue price of ₹310 to ₹326. The public issue had a par listing as the stock opened on BSE at ₹335 apiece whereas it listed on NSE at ₹337.50 apiece. However, the multibagger ascended after listing and closed at ₹351.75 on BSE and at ₹354.35 on NSE on its listing date. Its opening price on BSE and NSE was its intraday low on both exchanges on its listing date.