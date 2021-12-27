Multibagger IPO: This BSE SME issue gives 275% return to allottees in 3 months

However, the BSE SME stock didn't stop there. In the last 3 months, the SME stock has surged further up to ₹314 per share levels, logging around 275 per cent rise against its upper price band of ₹84 per equity share. But, stock market experts are still bullish on the SME counter and have given 'multibagger stocks for 2022' tag to this stock. They are expecting it to go up to ₹370 to ₹400 levels in next 2 months. They advised high risk traders to buy the BSE SME listed counter for this ₹400 target and advised allottees and other shareholders of the company to further hold the counter.