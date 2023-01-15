Multibagger IPO to be in focus tomorrow, Board to mull stock split, bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 06:36 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹180 Cr, Vinny Overseas Limited is a small-cap company that operates in the textile industry. One of the most cutting-edge fabric manufacturers is the firm. Vinny Overseas is one of the multibagger IPO stocks is likely to be in focus tomorrow as the Board of Directors of the company will meet tomorrow for the announcement of bonus shares and stock split.
