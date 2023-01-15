With a market valuation of ₹180 Cr, Vinny Overseas Limited is a small-cap company that operates in the textile industry. One of the most cutting-edge fabric manufacturers is the firm. Vinny Overseas is one of the multibagger IPO stocks is likely to be in focus tomorrow as the Board of Directors of the company will meet tomorrow for the announcement of bonus shares and stock split.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 03:30 P.M. 1. To consider, approve and recommend Split/ sub- division of Equity shares of the company 2. To consider increase in Authorised share capital of the company 3. To consider consequential amendment to the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of Company and Articles of Association, if any. 4. To consider Issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company. 5. To fix date, time and venue for conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and approving draft notice thereof. 6. To consider and appoint a scrutinizer to conduct the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting in a fair and transparent manner. 7. Any other business with the permission of the chairman."

On Friday, the shares of Vinny Overseas Limited closed on the NSE at ₹178.65 apiece level, up by 5.00% from the previous close of ₹170.15. The stock recorded a total volume of 9,936 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 29,508 shares. The stock got listed on 28th November 2022, and since then has risen from ₹40 per share to the current market price, generating a multibagger return of 495%.

On a YTD basis, the stock has rallied 21.32% so far in 2023. The stock price climbed from ₹44 to the current market price over the past six months, resulting in a multibagger return of 306.02%. Despite having risen by 58.17% over the last month, the stock has plummeted by 4.87% over the last five trading days. The Vinny Overseas IPO opened on September 28, 2018, and closed on October 3, 2018. The maximum issue size was ₹10.38 Cr, and the issue price was set at ₹40 per share.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author