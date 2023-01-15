Multibagger IPO to be in focus tomorrow, Board to mull stock split, bonus shares

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 03:30 P.M. 1. To consider, approve and recommend Split/ sub- division of Equity shares of the company 2. To consider increase in Authorised share capital of the company 3. To consider consequential amendment to the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of Company and Articles of Association, if any. 4. To consider Issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company. 5. To fix date, time and venue for conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and approving draft notice thereof. 6. To consider and appoint a scrutinizer to conduct the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting in a fair and transparent manner. 7. Any other business with the permission of the chairman."