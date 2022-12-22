Why multibagger Venus Pipes' target price has been raised despite weak market

“Venus pipes with 3x capacity expansion by Q1FY24‐end, it is well equipped to reap benefit from evolving opportunities like import substitution, higher exports and huge capex upswing in demand markets. We factor in higher realisation and benefit of import duty in margins resulting in increase of 32%/11%/10% in earnings estimate for FY23/FY24/FY25," said Centrum while maintaining Buy rating on the multibagger stock and increased its target price to ₹940 per share (earlier: ₹848).