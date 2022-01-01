Multibagger IPOs: Year 2021 was a remarkable year for public issue segment as out of 63 Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) listed at Indian exchanges, 15 public offers turned out a multibagger IPO giving up to 300 per cent return to its allottees. Interestingly, out of these 15 multibagger public offers, 11 issues were small in size of ₹100 to ₹600 crore.

Here we list out top 5 multibagger IPOs of 2021:

1] Nureca: The public issue worth ₹100 crore of the healthcare and wellness products distributor company hit primary markets in February with a price band of ₹396 to ₹400 per equity share. Nureca shares listed at ₹634.95 on BSE and ₹615 on NSE and Nureca share price today is at ₹1999 per share on NSE. So, Nureca share price has shot up more than 300 per cent post-listing and has delivered around 400 per cent return to the allottees as upper price band of the public issue was ₹400 apiece.

2] Paras Defence And Space Technologies: Shares of defence and space technologies got listed at Indian exchanges on 1st October 2021 at ₹475 on BSE and ₹469 o0n NSE against its issue price of ₹165 to ₹175 per equity share. The public issue worth ₹170.78 crore has been giving stellar return to its allottees since hitting the primary markets. The defense stock closed at ₹744.50 per share levels on NSE. The stock has been under selloff pressure after making all-time high of ₹1,258.20 per share levels.

3] MTAR Technologies: Public issue of the leading national player in the precision engineering industry hit the primary market in March 2021 at a price band of ₹574 to ₹575 per equity share. The public offer worth ₹596.41 crore opened on BSE at ₹1,063.90 and at ₹1,050 per equity share on NSE. MTAR Technologies share price closed at ₹2461 on NSE on 31st December 2021, around 150 per cent higher from its listing price whereas its share price is near 4.28 times up from its upper price band of ₹175 per equity share.

4] Laxmi Organic Industries: Public issue of the specialty chemical manufacturer company hit primary markets in March 2021 at a price band of ₹129 to ₹130 per equity share. Laxmi Organic shares listed on BSE at ₹156.20 whereas it listed on NSE at ₹155.50 per share levels. Laxmi Organic share price today is ₹431.25 per share on NSE, up around 200 per cent against its listing price and around 3.30 times to its upper price band of ₹130 per equity share.

5] Easy Trip Planners nor EaseMyTrip: Public issue of the second largest online travel agency in India in terms of gross revenue hit Indian primary markets in March 2021 at a price band of ₹186 to ₹187 per equity share. The public issue worth ₹510 crore listed on BSE at ₹206 whereas it listed on NSE at ₹212.25 per share. EaseMyTrip share price today is ₹538.50, around 2.60 times of its listing price while it is at 2.90 times to its issue price.

