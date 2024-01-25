Multibagger: This PSU stock gained 430% from IPO price in less than 2 months; details here
Shares of IREDA, India's largest pure-play green financing NBFC, have surged by a stellar 430% from its IPO price and 183% from its listing price.
In an astonishing feat, the recently listed PSU stock Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), has not only made a significant mark on the market but has also rewarded early investors with an extraordinary return in less than two months since its IPO.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started