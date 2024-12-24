Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger IT firm wins 19 crore order in Saudi Arabia; delivers 122% returns in a year to double investor's money

Multibagger IT firm wins ₹19 crore order in Saudi Arabia; delivers 122% returns in a year to double investor's money

Nikita Prasad

  • Multibagger smallcap Newgen Software's subsidiary won a 19-crore order in Saudi Arabia

Multibagger smallcap IT stock Newgen Software has delivered 122 per cent returns in the last one year, almost doubling investors' wealth in the period.

Multibagger smallcap IT stock: Newgen Software Technologies announced on Tuesday, December 24, that it won a $2.27 million ( 19 crore) purchase order through its wholly owned subsidiary Newgen Software Technologies Company Ltd. in Saudi Arabia. The IT software services firm disclosed that the project would be completed within a year. It clarified that neither its promoters nor any group companies have a stake in the awarding entity.

The purchase order, accepted today, is from an international client and does not qualify as a related party transaction under the Companies Act 2013. Newgen Software informed the development through a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, adhering to regulatory requirements under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Regulations.

Newgen Software Share Price Trend

Over the past year, the stock has delivered nearly 122 per cent returns, nearly doubling investors’ wealth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
