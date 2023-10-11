Multibagger stock: As most of the IT majors are yet to recover the losses they incurred after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, some small-cap IT stocks have delivered stellar returns to its shareholders in last few years. Birlasoft shares are one of them. This small-cap IT stock has delivered whopping return in last few years. In fact, Birlasoft shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last six months. However, it seems that Birlasoft shares still have some steam left in it.

Birlasoft share price today opened upside at ₹543 apiece levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹548.50 per share levels, which turned out to be its new 52-week high. However, the small-cap multibagger stock has a history of delivering whopping return to its shareholders.

In post-Covid rebound, Birlasift share price has risen from around ₹57.50 to ₹548.50 per share levels on NSE, logging around 850 per cent rise in these three and half years.

Birlasoft share price history

In last one month, Birlasoft shares have risen from around ₹508.50 to ₹548.50 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 6 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this multibagger stock has doubled shareholders' money by logging over 100 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, Birlasoft shares surged from around ₹265 to ₹548.50 per share levels, registering around 102 per cent rise in this time.

In YTD time, this small-cap IT stock has surged from near ₹297.50 to ₹548.50 per share levels, logging over 80 per cent rise in this time. In last one year, Birlasoft shares have deliverd over 90 per cent return to its shareholders.

