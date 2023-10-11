Multibagger IT stock: Birlasoft shares hit 52-week high. Gives 850% return in three and half years
Multibagger IT stock: Birlasoft shares have doubled shareholders' money in last six month
Multibagger stock: As most of the IT majors are yet to recover the losses they incurred after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, some small-cap IT stocks have delivered stellar returns to its shareholders in last few years. Birlasoft shares are one of them. This small-cap IT stock has delivered whopping return in last few years. In fact, Birlasoft shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last six months. However, it seems that Birlasoft shares still have some steam left in it.
