Multibagger IT stock Birlasoft rises 120% in YTD. Experts predict more rally
Multibagger stock: IT major Birlasoft shares have risen from ₹297.50 to ₹650 apiece levels in YTD time
Stock market today: Birlasoft shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this IT stock has risen from around ₹297.50 to ₹650 apiece levels, delivering around 120 per cent return to its positional investors. However, it seems that Birlasoft stock has still some steam left.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started