Saksoft Ltd., an IT software company with a market worth of Rs. 1,201 crore, is a small-cap corporation. Saksoft Limited is a top provider of digital transformation solutions for customers all over the world. With more than 20 years of expertise, the company offers companies with cutting-edge technological solutions and has been providing clients all over the world with industry-focused, technology-driven transformation solutions. Existing shareholders and potential investors should be informed of the record date the firm has declared for the 1:10 stock split.

The Board of Directors of Saksoft Ltd has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the company has fixed Monday, September 26, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for sub-division of 1 equity share of the company having a face value of 10 each fully paid up into 10 equity shares having a face value of 1 each fully paid up."

On the NSE, Saksoft Ltd shares closed today at Rs. 1,142.00 a piece, up 9.53 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 1,042.65. Compared to the 20-Day average volume of 20,809 shares, there were 258,794 shares traded today. From 121.75 on May 13, 2005, to the current price level, the stock price has risen dramatically, registering a multibagger return and an all-time high of 837.99% during the past 17 years. The stock price has gone up from 201.75 as of September 22, 2017, to the current price level during the past five years, yielding a multibagger return of 466.05%. In the last 3 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 363.6% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 15.53%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 15.07% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 1,175.00 on (15-September-2022) and a 52-week-low of 686.95 on (11-May-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 66.24% above the low.

