Sonata Software Ltd., an IT software firm with a market valuation of Rs. 7,528.88 crore, is a mid-cap company. A multinational technology corporation with a speciality in platform-based digital transformation is Sonata. The firm is a specialist around the globe in offering business technology solutions, including IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Chatbots, BlockChain and Cyber Security. For the purpose of 1:3 bonus issue, the Board of Directors of the company has declared the record date.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we would like to inform you that Friday, 9th September, 2022 is fixed as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 1/- each for every 3 (Three) fully paid up existing equity share of Rs. 1/- each held, subject to the approval of Members which is being obtained by way of Postal Ballot through remote e-voting."’

The shares of Sonata Software Limited closed today at ₹708.00 apiece, up by 2.02% from the previous close of ₹694. In the last 5 years the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 343.75% and in the last 3 years the stock has given a multibagger return of 131.42%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 15.17% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 18.29% so far in 2022. In today's trading session a total of 388,854 shares were traded, which is much higher than the 20-Day average volume of 91,225 shares. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,024.90 on (20-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹610.10 on (20-June-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 30.92% below the high and 16.04% above the low.