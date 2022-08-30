Multibagger IT stock fixes record date for 1:3 bonus shares: Details to note

The shares of Sonata Software Limited closed today at ₹708.00 apiece, up by 2.02% from the previous close of ₹694. In the last 5 years the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 343.75% and in the last 3 years the stock has given a multibagger return of 131.42%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 15.17% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 18.29% so far in 2022. In today's trading session a total of 388,854 shares were traded, which is much higher than the 20-Day average volume of 91,225 shares. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,024.90 on (20-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹610.10 on (20-June-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 30.92% below the high and 16.04% above the low.

