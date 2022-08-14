Multibagger IT stock fixes record date for interim dividend for FY 2022-23

The shares of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd closed on Friday at ₹1,345.75 apiece, down by 0.69% from the previous close. The stock price climbed from ₹253.20 on August 18, 2017, to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return of 431.50% in the last 5 years. The stock has dropped 15.16 per cent over the past year, and it has fallen 18.73 per cent YTD so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 7.19% and 1.72% in the last 1 month. In the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has gained 1.25%. On Friday the total traded volume was 194,870 shares compared to a 20-day average volume of 145,572 shares. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,920.00 on 04-January-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹846.00 on 13-May-2022 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 65.66% below the 52-week-high and 59% above the 52-week-low.