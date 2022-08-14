Multibagger IT stock fixes record date for interim dividend for FY 2022-23

Multibagger IT stock fixes record date for interim dividend for FY 2022-231 min read . 14 Aug 2022
- In the information technology industry, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 5,674.53 crore.
In the information technology industry, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 5,674.53 crore. The company is a global leader in business process management, digital transformation, and the customer experience lifecycle. In the 2022 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Customer Service BPO, HGS is positioned as a leader. The Board of Directors of the firm has established a record date to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for dividend payment for an interim dividend of 50% for the fiscal year 2022–2023.
In the information technology industry, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 5,674.53 crore. The company is a global leader in business process management, digital transformation, and the customer experience lifecycle. In the 2022 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Customer Service BPO, HGS is positioned as a leader. The Board of Directors of the firm has established a record date to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for dividend payment for an interim dividend of 50% for the fiscal year 2022–2023.
The company has set August 25, 2022, as the record date for determining the members who would be eligible for the interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022–2023 (FY 2022–2023).
The company has set August 25, 2022, as the record date for determining the members who would be eligible for the interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022–2023 (FY 2022–2023).
“The Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 12, 2022 have declared Interim Dividend of Rs.5 per equity share for FY 2022- 23. The said dividend of Rs.5 per share shall be paid to the eligible Shareholders of the Company on or before September 9, 2022," said the company in a regulatory filing.
“The Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 12, 2022 have declared Interim Dividend of Rs.5 per equity share for FY 2022- 23. The said dividend of Rs.5 per share shall be paid to the eligible Shareholders of the Company on or before September 9, 2022," said the company in a regulatory filing.
The shares of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd closed on Friday at ₹1,345.75 apiece, down by 0.69% from the previous close. The stock price climbed from ₹253.20 on August 18, 2017, to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return of 431.50% in the last 5 years. The stock has dropped 15.16 per cent over the past year, and it has fallen 18.73 per cent YTD so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 7.19% and 1.72% in the last 1 month. In the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has gained 1.25%. On Friday the total traded volume was 194,870 shares compared to a 20-day average volume of 145,572 shares. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,920.00 on 04-January-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹846.00 on 13-May-2022 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 65.66% below the 52-week-high and 59% above the 52-week-low.
The shares of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd closed on Friday at ₹1,345.75 apiece, down by 0.69% from the previous close. The stock price climbed from ₹253.20 on August 18, 2017, to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return of 431.50% in the last 5 years. The stock has dropped 15.16 per cent over the past year, and it has fallen 18.73 per cent YTD so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 7.19% and 1.72% in the last 1 month. In the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has gained 1.25%. On Friday the total traded volume was 194,870 shares compared to a 20-day average volume of 145,572 shares. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,920.00 on 04-January-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹846.00 on 13-May-2022 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 65.66% below the 52-week-high and 59% above the 52-week-low.